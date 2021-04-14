DUNWOODY, Ga. — Boy Scout Troop 266, chartered by Dunwoody United Methodist Church and led by Scoutmaster Scott Madden, has announced James Gregory Maichle, son of Kim and Andrew Maichle of Dunwoody, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
James completed his Eagle Board of Review on Dec. 20.
For his Eagle Scout service project, he planned and oversaw the construction of a covered information booth with benches that could also serve as storage for lost and found items. The project benefitted the Brook Run Dog Park in Dunwoody. Participants spent more than 134 hours on the project.
James is a senior at the Mount Vernon School where he is a member of the National Honor Society and a varsity cross country runner. In addition, he holds at black belt in Taido Karate, a Japanese martial art. He plans to attend college in the fall studying business – risk management.
James, his family, friends and scouting community held a celebration of his achievement at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor last month at the Dunwoody United Methodist Church Boy Scout Amphitheatre / Gash-Haq Memorial Garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.