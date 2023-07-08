Wildcat Park: Site on Roberts Drive gets official name

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody officials have officially named a park space on Roberts Drive “Wildcat Park” after several months of public discussion.
The Dunwoody City Council approved the new park name at its June meeting in a 6-1 vote, with Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch opposed.
During a presentation prior to the vote, council members learned the city generated a list of eight possible names for the park on Roberts Drive, which until now has been referred to as “Roberts Drive Park.”
The city’s master plan shows that officials expect to spend nearly $10.5 million to develop the 12-acre park on the site of the former Austin Elementary School which was demolished in 2020. The funding is contingent on whether residents pass a $60 million parks bond this November.
Dunwoody acquired the property from the DeKalb County School District in 2016 in a land swap deal which traded land near the Dunwoody Nature Center, now used for the new Austin Elementary School on Roberts Drive for the former school grounds.
Village Crossing Park and Wildcat Park were the two top names selected by both Dunwoody leaders and the public, Recreation and Parks Director Brent Walker said. However, the City Council also considered the name “Promenade Park” which was submitted by Post 6 Councilman John Heneghan.
Wildcat Park, named for Wildcat Creek, which runs near the area, was ultimately approved but caused a serious discussion about how the city names its parks.
The park naming was initially expected at a meeting in May but was postponed after several possible names were shot down over various concerns.
Once completed, the park would include a multi-use sports field, two tennis courts, four pickleball courts, a 50-foot splash pad, an ADA/Sensory playground, basketball courts, public art and nature trails.