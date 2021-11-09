Where in the World?

Scouts from Troop 477 for boys, Troop 1919 for girls, and adult leaders take a break in and out of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota’s Superior National Forest. The troops are sponsored by Kingswood Church in Dunwoody. The picture was taken right next to a waterfall, where everyone had a chance to freshen up and have some fun, too.
Take The Crier with you on your next trip to be featured. Share your travels with us!
