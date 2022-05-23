Extra: What is the Dunwoody Development Authority?

The Dunwoody Development Authority was created by unanimous vote of the City Council on Jan. 26, 2009 to handle the lease for the former Perimeter Center East City Hall site.
The seven-member authority promotes trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities. Each member serves a four-year term and is appointed by the mayor and City Council. The authority is a separate and independent organization from the city.
It is funded by closing fees on bond deals and receives no money from city government. It is permitted to package bond financing for companies based on their investment and the number of jobs created.
“All the funding we have received so far is from closing fees,” Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling said. “All development authorities charge a closing fee on bond deals, and our fee is 1/8th of 1 percent.”
A bond deal of $140 million would produce a closing fee of $175,000.
Starling, who oversees the authority, reports to City Manager Eric Linton and serves as a liaison between the Development Authority and the City Council.
The proposed Development Authority 2022 budget shows a revenue of $188,750, mostly from closing fees. Estimated expenses total $347,075 from several professional and technical services, insurance cost and dues and fees.
The two major dues and fees expenditure are for proactive investments made for the Dunwoody Village courtyard for fixtures, furniture and equipment upgrades totaling $160,000 and $100,000 for a Hapag-Lloyd cash grant.
The budget also estimates the authority has about $1.4 million in available funds to direct for economic development incentives.
The next Development Authority meeting will be July 21 at 5 p.m. in the city manager’s conference room on the second floor of Dunwoody City Hall.