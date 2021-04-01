DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody area residents joined members of the Asian-American community for a ceremony at Brook Run Park amphitheater March 23 commemorating the recent murders of eight people in Woodstock and Atlanta. Six of the dead were Asian-American women.
Madeleine Douglass, a 10th grader at Dunwoody High School, said the event had special meaning for her.
“When I was younger, there was not a lot of support that I knew of, so I thought I was just alone facing all the prejudice against Asian-Americans,” she said. “Having this community come together really lifts my spirits.”
The vigil, which included a candle lighting and several speakers, was organized by Long X. Tran, and it drew a crowd of about 40 people, including Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.