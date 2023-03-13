Valentine’s arrangements given to Dunwoody seniors

DUNWOODY, Ga. — This Valentine’s Day, groups of seniors in Dunwoody were gifted bouquets of flower arrangements, created with love by the Dunwoody Garden Club.
Members of the club, which meets monthly at the Dunwoody Parks North Shallowford Annex, created 50 Valentine’s Day flower arrangements in colorful coffee mugs at their February meeting and delivered them to residents of Sunrise Senior Living/Brighton Gardens and The Phoenix in Dunwoody.
Each arrangement also contained a note of caring, Garden Club officials said.
For more information about the Dunwoody Garden Club, visit www.dunwoodygardenclub.com.