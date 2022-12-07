UGA offers business classes for Dunwoody residents

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Starting January, Dunwoody residents can take entrepreneurship classes at a deeply discounted rate.
Dunwoody has partnered with the University of Georgia’s Small Business Development Center to offer discounted business classes to Dunwoody residents in January. The classes are a part of UGA’s “Start Smart” program for new and upcoming business owners.
Residents will only have to pay $195 of the typically $495 fee because Dunwoody is covering part of the course costs.
The program will offer classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Jan. 24 from 6-8 pm. The classes are primarily virtual, with in-person classes at the start and end of the session.
The program is broken down into eight modules designed to help people new to the industry, covering information like business plans, software options and more. Classes will focus on residents in their first two years of business or the final planning stages of a venture.
The program is part of Dunwoody’s 2022 Entrepreneurship and Innovation strategy. The five-part strategy aims to develop Dunwoody’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
“The first goal of the strategy was to develop a support program for small business entrepreneurs,” Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling said.
Residents interested in the program, visit georgiasbdc.org/ and search DeKalb under the “Training” header.