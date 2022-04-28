Traffic cameras in DeKalb County school zones still an unresolved issue

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Georgia General Assembly adjourned this spring without addressing an issue important to Dunwoody police, the matter of using cameras to cite school zone speeders.

Senate Bill 183 would have removed part of the permitting process needed to install automated traffic enforcement safety devices, or speeding detection cameras, in school zones.

Under current law, the permitting process for school zone traffic cameras starts with the local board of education, who must submit an application to the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT has final say over the multi-part application process.

The application process is litigious, requiring studies and approval statements from the local government, including police.

Maps must also be included showing the location of the cameras and signage. State law requires that the school must be within 1,000 feet of the roadway and that motorists be notified of the speed detection zone at least 500 feet before entering.

Detection cameras have to meet certain eligibility and calibration criteria.

SB 183 removed the local school board from the equation, and any Georgia city could seek approval for the cameras from GDOT directly.

School zone camera legislation is not new.

HB 978, which went into effect on July 1, 2018, authorized the use of speed detection cameras in school zones. HB 199 was introduced on Jan. 29, 2021 but did not advance from the Motor Vehicles Committee. Another bill, HB 248 with similar language removing school board say, cleared the Georgia House 133-35 in March 2021, but it did not advance through the Senate Government Oversight Committee.

Rep. Michael Wilensky (D-Dunwoody) sponsored two of the earlier bills.

In a Jan. 10 press conference, Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan critiqued the DeKalb County School Board for not responding to a Nov. 8 letter sent by Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Doraville and Chamblee police chiefs taking school officials to task for not approving cameras in school zones, even after traffic studies had identified speeding problems.

Grogan said the issue was about safety, not revenue, and the inaction jeopardized student safety in the four cities.

“No department has the resources to assign a police officer to school zones every day,” Grogan stated in the letter to the board. “This program allows us to make the roads safer even when officers are patrolling other areas of the community.”

The traffic study conducted for Dunwoody in early 2020 found 2,319 speeding violations in three school zones in one day. The number reflects only those vehicles traveling 10 miles per hour or more over the speed limit in the school zones.

Dunwoody Elementary School had 639, Austin Elementary had 613 and Chesnut Elementary had 1,067.

The letter said that based on the excessive speeding numbers, the Dunwoody City Council approved a contract with RedSpeed as their speed detection camera vendor on Feb. 24, 2020. After the approval, Chief Grogan contacted Chief Bradley Gober with the DeKalb County School District Police Department and requested the school district’s approval on the city’s camera application.

Grogan and Gober met with DeKalb County School District Chief of Staff Antwyn Brown on May 4, 2021 to discuss the cameras further. Brown raised concerns about equity and parental concerns relating to children being photographed. Grogan said any photographs would be kept on a secure server only police could access and that speed cameras would issue tickets without racial bias.

The meeting ended with an agreement to connect legal counsels to create a memorandum of understanding between the school district and the cities.

To date, that MOU has not been created or shared with Dunwoody city government or police.

The school board has taken no action on Dunwoody’s request for cameras.

“The DeKalb BOE has not submitted any applications to GDOT for school zone traffic cameras,” Open Records Specialist Audrey Qualls said.

Current law does not apply to private schools, which is how St. Pius X Catholic High School in Chamblee was able to install speed detection cameras in the school zone.

The cameras were applied for by Principal Steve Spellman after receiving approval from his board in December 2019. The Chamblee City Council unanimously approved the plan also.

“It took a long time for (GDOT) approval and the installation process and the program went live on Jan. 11, 2021,” Assistant Chamblee Police Chief Mike Beller said. “We have not been able to get approval from the DeKalb School Board for programs we requested at Dresden Elementary and Chamblee High School.”