Top Dunwoody area children’s summer camps

DUNWOODY, Ga. — As summer vacation approaches, kids will soon have nothing but free time on their hands for three months. Summer camp activities are a perfect way for children to get out of the house and be active with others their age while parents focus on their job or home duties throughout the week. There are several different camp opportunities to choose from in or around the Dunwoody area. Whether your child shows interest in sports, nature or technology, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some local summer camps starting up during the vacation to mark on your calendar.
Dunwoody Nature Center – Summer Camp 2022: These week-long outdoor camps are perfect for any nature lover. Combining traditional day camp enjoyment with sleepaway camp activities, a variety of nature-themed experiences are offered for children ages 4 to 13. Each week focuses on a different nature theme with activities catering to children of a different age group. Nature themes include birds, creeks, science, swamp animals, mammals, insects, reptiles and more. Classes are small and all children are welcome throughout the Atlanta metro area. This continues to be one of the most popular camps in the Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Brookhaven areas.
When: Begins weekly from May 23 to Aug. 19
- Half-day camp from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Full-day camp from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: 5343 Roberts Drive
Price:
- Half-day: $190 for members and $225 for non-members
- Full day: $280 for members and $315 for non-members
- Four-day options also available
Phone: 770-394-3322
Mind Body Sports Summer Camp – Dunwoody: If your child loves being physically active, then Mind Body Sports Camps offers a wide variety of activities for those interested in sports. Activities include karate and tumbling classes, soccer, dodgeball, flag football, basketball, hockey, Lego building stations, dance, arts and crafts, games, and more. There are also educational activities and a pizza party to top it all off. Safety and COVID protocols are enforced. This is an affordable option and a great way for your child to get their daily exercise.
When: Starts weekly from May 31 to July 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with two-, three-, and five-day-week options available
Where: 5123 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Price: $179 per week for seven or more weeks; $219 per week for two to six weeks
Phone: 470-795-8311
Camp Twitch & Shout: This unique one-week camp opportunity is specifically intended for children diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome. Trained volunteers provide traditional summer camp fun and activities for diagnosed children in a judgment-free place where they don’t have to explain their disorder. Children focus on connecting with others while engaging in new activities in the safety of a supportive environment. Camp Twitch & Shout is an ACA accredited and non-profit summer camp for children ages 8 to 17.
When: July 3 to July 8
Where: Fort Yargo State Park – 210 South Broad Street, Winder, Ga. 30680
Price: $600 to $900; payment plans available
Phone: 706-248-9328
STREM HQ Tech Academy – Summer Camp: This tech-based summer camp is perfect for kids interested more in staying indoors and developing their minds using computers and technology. Each weekly camp offers a different course for different age groups ranging from 8 to 14. Activities include computer coding, programming, animation, game development, robotics, multimedia design, computer building, and more. All activities provide a project-based, hands-on learning experience catered to your child’s specific interests in exploring technology.
When: June 6 to July 29
Where: Computer Museum of America – 5000 Commerce Parkway, Roswell, Ga. 30076
Price: $250 to $800; prices vary depending on the camp
Phone: 508-507-8736