Thursday night food trucks return to Brook Run Park

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A popular Thursday evening Brook Run Park event has returned after a pandemic year hiatus on public gatherings.
Food Truck Thursday, an assemblage of area food vendors and local artists, resumed for the second time this year on June 17. Food service begins at 5 p.m., and music follows at 6. Both continue until dark.
On-site food options rotate each week, offering entrees and sides from around the world. King of Pops and Moon Dog Growlers are recurring vendors each week.
Area residents have flocked to imbibe in food, drink and music since the event’s inception in 2013.
Situated between the Brook Run playground and skatepark, the event is the result of a partnership between the city, Dunwoody Homeowners Association and Redbird Events.
Event Organizer Bill Grossman said the community reaction has been positive. The pandemic has, however, taken a toll on the vendors and musicians.
“We are still finding out not everybody we want is still operating, so we are still going through that exploratory process,” Grossman said. "That is the same with the musicians, most of them have not worked much in the last [year].”
A new offering this year is from Alvaro Carta, owner of Carta’s Azucar specializing in a Cuban flavored menu inspired by his grandfather.
“We are real excited because it’s our first time and this is my community, I am right here in the neighborhood,” Carta said. “I would like to see more people right here, and I want everyone to try the real Cuban sandwich.”
Interested vendors can call 404-754-3211 for more information about Food Truck Thursdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.