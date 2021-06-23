Tax rate holds as property values rise in Dunwoody. Still, some homeowners will pay more.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — While the city of Dunwoody is proposing to keep the millage rate steady, many property owners will see their bills go up – thanks mostly to DeKalb County School’s portion of the tax.

At the June 14 meeting, the City Council held the first of three public hearings on the property tax rate with the proposed rate remaining the same as it has been for years at 2.74 mills. However, commercial properties, homeowners who have had their properties reassessed or have purchased a home in 2020 at an increased price, and those ineligible for a homestead exemption, will pay more in 2021.

That’s because DeKalb County School taxes are exempt from the homestead exemption. And the percentage of the total tax bill assessed to homeowners by the schools is about 60 percent of the total tax bill.

Dunwoody officials, however, say that living in the city is still a bargain compared to its neighboring cities.

“The average $450,000 homeowner in Dunwoody will pay less than $300 in city taxes to have police, parks and paving,” Dunwoody Assistant City Manager Jay Vinicki said. “If you can find a city in the northeast portion of Georgia where you can live for less, show me the way.”

In order to have a true “revenue-neutral” budget situation, Dunwoody would have to roll back its millage rate to 2.48, but that is not happening. The average increase to a homeowner with a residence valued at $450,000 is about $46.80, according to information published by the city. The increase for a $2.2 million house would be about $228.80.

The net result of the combination of factors (new home purchases, commercial properties, and re-assessment) will mean an increase of about 10 percent in tax revenues, Vinicki said.

The good news is that most homeowners in Dunwoody have taken advantage of the homestead exemption, with more than 85 percent opting to apply for a freeze that will last as long as they own their property, Vinicki said.

Each “mill” reflects a tax of of $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value of a home.

The city will hold two more hearings on the millage rate increase, on July 28 at 8 a.m., then later the same day at 6 p.m., right before a special called meeting of the City Council.