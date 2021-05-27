Tallmadge won’t seek third term, Lautenbacher throws hat in ring

DUNWOODY, Ga. – District 1 Dunwoody City Council member Pam Tallmadge says she will not seek re-election in November, and has endorsed a longtime community volunteer, Catherine Lautenbacher, who will run for her seat.

Tallmadge, who stepped into the District 1 seat when Dennis Shortal ran for mayor in 2015, said she had mixed feelings about her decision, but that Lautenbacher would be an excellent representative.

“I have always said from the beginning that I believe in term limits on every level – local, statewide, national and worldwide,” Tallmadge said. “History is great, but I think there is a time when you need fresh eyes.”

Lautenbacher, who is a program director for Leadership Sandy Springs, is a past board president of the Dunwoody Nature Center and currently a board member for Discover Dunwoody. She also served as past president of the Community Assistance Center. A resident of Mill Glen subdivision, Lautenbacher graduated from Boston University with a degree in aerospace engineering, received an MBA from University of North Carolina, and is a retired Air Force captain. She and her husband, Conrad, have two college-aged children.

Tallmadge said she approached Lautenbacher about 10 days ago to gauge her interest in the position.

“I'm protective of the seat and I want to see it left in good hands," Tallmadge said. "I met with Catherine and thought, 'Holy cow, what an amazing person.’ Knowing her and seeing her qualifications further cements my decision. I have no qualms whatsoever about endorsing her for my seat."

Tallmadge said she is most proud of the accomplishments the city made during her tenure, including the Dunwoody Picnic Table initiative to expand restaurant seating during the pandemic, the development of amenities at Brook Run Park, the land swap that allowed the construction of a new Austin Elementary School and the relocation of the Dunwoody Senior Baseball fields to North Peachtree Road.

"It was so fun to work with council and the city staff to accomplish so many great things for this city," Tallmadge said. "I don't think that the citizens of Dunwoody realize what a great staff we have here."

Mayor Lynn Deutsch said although she was sad to see Tallmadge go, she understood that it was the right time for her to step down.

"While I am sad Pam has decided not to seek another term on City Council, I certainly understand,” Deutsch said. “Pam has worked hard for Dunwoody and her contributions have been invaluable. She has been an important part of the progress we are making in moving Dunwoody forward. I will miss serving with my friend but am so grateful for all she has done for Dunwoody.”

Lautenbacher said she is excited about the future of Dunwoody and her potential role in moving the city forward.

"We have so many opportunities to develop Dunwoody Village into an attractive place to work and shop, and we have right before us the immediate work to recover from COVID-19 and make a great leap forward,” she said.