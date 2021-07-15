DUNWOODY, Ga. — Stage Door Theatre was awarded a grant by Georgia Council for the Arts, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2022.
A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants that provide more than $2 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state.
The Bridge Grant provided funding for operating support to 135 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 54 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant was awarded to 77 organizations. Additional grants for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities programs will be awarded in the Fall of 2021.
“As we emerge from this past year’s quarantine, the arts sector is vital to restarting the economy by attracting tourists, assisting with classroom learning, and igniting events to bring communities back together,” said GCA Executive Director Tina Lilly. “The 266 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations leverage additional funds and bring people back to work while providing fun and educational opportunities for Georgians across the state.”
Stage Door Theatre officials say they will be expanding educational offerings into year-round programming for children and adults. The funding from the grant will also help bring outdoor events to the community at Brook Run Park.
Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Georgia Council for the Arts uses peer review panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge.
Dunwoody’s Stage Door Theatre was founded in 1974 as a community theater by the Dunwoody Woman’s Club. SDT is a 125-seat theater located in the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Building, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. SDT a fully professional, award winning, theater and boasts over 1,200 season ticket holders. Visit: stagedoortheatrega.org.
