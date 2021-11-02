Stage Door Theatre in Dunwoody announces new executive director

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Justin Ball has been named new executive director for Stage Door Theatre, taking the helm of the 47-year-old Dunwoody staple.
Ball brings nearly two decades of theatre non-profit management experience. His career includes line producing for Broadway and off-Broadway productions at Manhattan Theatre Club, a decade teaching arts management at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, and most recently serving at the helm of the Sharon Playhouse, a professional summer stock theatre in the Berkshires.
“I am thrilled to be joining the iconic Stage Door Theatre here in Dunwoody for its 48th season,” Ball said. “I am excited to work alongside Willie E. Jones, our artistic director, and the entire board of directors to realize the full potential of this mighty little theatre. Throughout my career, I have watched local theatres elevate communities, bring neighbors together and drive economic development to the surrounding towns. I am so excited to partner with local business owners, community leaders, government officials, Atlanta-based artists and Dunwoody residents to make Stage Door Theatre a destination for all theatre lovers.”
Board Chairman Don Boyken said Ball is a valuable addition to the Stage Door family.
“His deep understanding of theatre management combined with his commitment to building community will be a terrific asset to the organization and to Dunwoody,” Boyken said.
Long time Stage Door Theatre advocate Debbie Fuse announced her plans to retire several months ago which prompted a nationwide search for a new executive director and subsequently lead to Ball’s hiring.
In her roles as chairwoman of the board of directors and then as managing director, Fuse has helped lead Stage Door Theatre for nearly a decade. It was in large part to her efforts, in collaboration with the board, that Stage Door survived the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and was able to reopen for its 48th season.
“Stage Door Theatre has been a part of our lives since we moved to Dunwoody 22 years ago,” Fuse said. “It is an important part of culture in the City of Dunwoody and being a part of –– and my love of –– this theater, made it important to me to be able to see it reopen after 17 months. We have brought the Academy to life, reopened and shows are live again. I must thank those that have helped us make that possible. We could not have made it through the other side of this pandemic without the support of our patrons, your donations, and hard work of our volunteers and board of directors.”
Stage Door Theatre’s 48th season opened earlier this month with its production of “Romeo & Juliet.” Season tickets and information is available at stagedoortheatrega.org.
