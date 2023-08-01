Stage Door Theatre celebrates 50 years

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Since 1973, the Stage Door Theatre has captivated live audiences with theatrical performances, arts education and community engagement.
To mark its 50th anniversary in Dunwoody, Stage Door Theatre has announced new partnerships with Piccadilly Puppets, Dad’s Garage and some of Atlanta’s best theatre artists, including India Tyree, Hannah Marie Smith and Bill Balzer.
"Our 50th season is a testament to the enduring spirit of Stage Door Theatre," Justin Ball, producing artistic director of Stage Door Theatre said. "These new partnerships allow us to continue providing exceptional entertainment and educational opportunities for all."
Main stage shows produced for the Stage Door Theatre’s 50th anniversary season will include productions of “Tuesdays with Morrie,” "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," "The Mad Hatterpillar: A Puppet Musical," and "Native Gardens." Tickets for these shows are on sale now.