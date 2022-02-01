Stage Door Theatre announces first show of the year

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Stage Door Theatre will present Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” to kick off the second half of its season.
This marks the theatre’s 48th season producing live stage productions for Dunwoody theatregoers. Rather than setting the play in its original 19th century London setting, Director Kelly Johnston has set this show in 1920s Georgia.
“Wilde wrote several pointed and poignant plays in his storied career, but we’re happy to kick off the new year with a sparkling and hilarious ‘champagne comedy’,” Johnston said.
The classic play tells the story of two wealthy Georgian bachelors who each assume the identity of a fictitious man named Earnest to win the hearts of two young women. The ladies have publicly stated their adoration of the name alone. Meanwhile, the two leads are attempting to slip past the interference of the intimidating Mrs. Bracknell. Wilde’s witty farce shows that pretending to be someone else leads to being yourself.
“The true genius of the farce is not the pointed message some of Wilde’s other plays are known for, but the absurd relatability of Wilde’s opinions on triviality and class.” Johnston said.
For everyone’s health and safety, the theatre has updated its policies concerning COVID-19 as of this year. To learn more information concerning masks and attendance, read the full policy on their website at www.stagedoortheatrega.org.
Tickets are on sale now with performances running from Feb. 4 to 20. Performances will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee option at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $35 for adults, $20 for students and $15 for children. To purchase tickets, call 770-396-1726 or visit online at their website. Stage Door Theatre is at the DeKalb Cultural Arts Building, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
