DUNWOODY, Ga. — Stage Door Players, Dunwoody’s premier professional theatre, has hired Grace VandeWaa as its new educational program director for the upcoming season as it rolls out a new youth performing arts academy.
VandeWaa comes in as Stage Door launches its performing arts academy, which opens this summer to ages 10 to 18, but will expand the ages in the fall to accept younger students. The academy will teach musical theatre, dance, acting, film, costuming, set design and performance opportunities. Social distancing practices will be incorporated to ensure safety. Class descriptions can be found on Stage Door’s website, stagedoorplayers.org. Discount prices on the class are available until March 31. Sessions start June 1 and run through the end of July.
“Getting the Performing Arts Academy in place this year was a primary focus of the Board of Directors and begins to activate our strategic plan,” said Debbie Fuse, the organization’s managing director. “As most theaters still cannot be open to the public, this is one way for us to meet our mission — to engage, inspire, educate and entertain. Since we can’t entertain yet, we can focus on the positive and be excited for our students.”
Fuse said Stage Door is excited to have someone of VandeWaa’s talent to develop the academy.
“She brings not only theater and dance but has been working with students of all age levels for about 10 years,” Fuse said.
VandeWaa, an honors graduate of the University of Alabama’s School of Dance & Theatre, has extensive experience in planning and executing productions. She was most recently the studio manager and troupe director for the Once Upon a Ballet and Musical Theater Center, where she was responsible for scheduling and planning all the studio and troupe activities, including marketing and advertising.
“My vision is to work with the youth in Dunwoody and the surrounding area to help them grow as artists both on the stage and off,” VandeWaa said. “I’m most excited about bringing theater back into our lives in 2021.”
Stage Door Players was founded in 1974 as a community theater by the Dunwoody Woman’s Club. Its 125-seat theater is located in the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Building, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The theater company is a fully professional, award winning theater and boasts over 1,200 season ticket holders.
