St. Vincent de Paul to hold annual food drive March 19-20

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody’s St. Vincent de Paul Society announced it will hold its annual food drive on the weekend of March 19-20 at All Saints Catholic Church on Mount Vernon Road.
Contributions to the food drive will replenish the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, which serves the hungry in Dunwoody and DeKalb County. Donators can use the church’s drive-thru drop off food without having to exit their car.
Organizers ask that all food be in non-breakable containers. Glass containers can often break in transport and create a safety hazard. The church is especially in need of canned meat, canned vegetables, canned pasta and household items. More information about essential items can be found at Dunwoody’s St. Vincent de Paul’s website.
Donation drop offs will be collected on March 19 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and March 20 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
— Jake Drukman