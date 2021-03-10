DUNWOODY, Ga. —The Spruill Center for the Arts is again going virtual for its largest fundraiser of the year, Artistic Affair, but taking to the small screen has spurred the organizers to be even more creative.
“When we realized we wouldn’t be able to host an in-person event again this year, we knew we’d have to get creative to make the event fun and exciting for our supporters,” said Spruill Center for the Arts CEO Alan Mothner. “So, we decided on a live broadcast format, working with EEP Events to help us put the show together. Our supporters can select from hand-curated menus from a great group of Dunwoody restaurants to put together a special meal at home while they join us for the event.”
Artistic Affair, scheduled to go live at 7 p.m., March 20, will feature Spruill instructor Lauren Adams creating a painting that evening that will be auctioned off at the end of the night. There will also be a raffle for a $1,000 gift certificate to Lauderhills Fine Jewelry, hand-selected wine baskets from Vino Venue and a chance to win a free class for two at Spruill. The event will include a silent auction with more than 50 original works of art available for online bidding.
“The great thing about doing the event virtually is that it really opens it up to the entire community,” Mothner said. “There’s truly something for everyone who wants to support the arts and artists.”
The funds raised at the event will be used to support Spruill’s instructors, who have been hit hard financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the recent upswing in interest of students returning to in-person classes, having this fundraiser ensures that Spruill has the financial resources to continue the safety protocols that we put into place when we first reopened back in June,” Mothner said.
This year’s event is presented by Regency Centers. Other sponsors include Parker Poe, Dunwoody Crier, Arrow Exterminators, The Piedmont Bank, EEP Events, Interlokit, JWB Realty Services and Perimeter Center Improvement Districts.
The event is free; however, patrons will need to register online to participate in the silent auction or purchase raffle tickets by visiting https://spruillarts.cbo.io.
The Spruill Gallery, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, features professional artist exhibition series, special events and a gift shop showcasing handcrafted items from local artists. More information about the Spruill Center for the Arts and complete course listings can be found by visiting its website (www.spruillarts.org).
