Spruill Center in Dunwoody unveils latest public offering

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Spruill Center for the Arts unveiled its newest public art mural at the Fourth annual Spirits for Spruill event on Oct. 16.
The winning entry of this year's AMPLIFY Public Art installation project is "Together We Bloom" created by Alea Hurst. The artwork will remain on display for one year on the historic smokehouse, the location of the original "Everything will be okay" artwork that existed for many years.
The piece was selected among 25 national entries to the competition. Hurst is a native Atlantan who earned her undergraduate degree in fine arts from the University of Georgia and her Master of Fine Arts degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally including at the Artist's Republic Gallery, Marietta Museum of Art, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Mason Murer.
"I wish to evoke the positive and the beautiful during a time when many of us have faced hardships," Hurst said. "The figures are personifications of nature and Mother Earth, blowing color and life out into the world, bringing us joy and rebirth. The flowers each have their own symbolism and meaning. and combine to create a sense of pride and unity in our community."
The Spirits for Spruill and AMPLIFY unveiling were held simultaneously this year. Spruill Gallery director Jennifer Price said she hopes the event will become an annual fall tradition.
"We felt that combining our annual fall celebration of the arts, held during Dunwoody's Arts and Culture Month, with the unveiling of the AMPLIFY project would be a perfect way to put a focus on the arts and its role in our community," Price said. "And there's no better way to do that than by throwing a party and showcasing a beautiful cultural addition to our city."
