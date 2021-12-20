Softball field controversy spills over into Dunwoody council meeting

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The debate over plans for a softball field at a new park in Dunwoody continued at the Dec. 13 meeting of the City Council.
Several citizens speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting said they opposed the installation of a single softball field on a 10-acre piece of land on Roberts Drive.
The neighbors cited concerns about traffic and lighting, and asked that the park remain more a passive, rather than an active park.
Seth Murphy, whose home is directly across the street from the proposed field, said he wants the proposed area to remain “an open field.”
“Me and all my neighbors are concerned about the lights and the fields, primarily,” he said. “Having softball fields right in our back yard is a real issue for us.”
Carlos Lemos, who lives in the Arden Woods neighborhood, said he is also against the field.
“We support the more passive version of the park,” he said. “We want a park, but we want the park to have a community feel, not be a commuter park.”
One speaker, middle schooler Sophia Walker, spoke in support of the softball field, saying “there isn’t really much in Dunwoody except for the fields that belong to Dunwoody High School.”
During council remarks near the conclusion of the meeting, Councilman John Heneghan said he believes that the parks’ proposals have not been fully vetted, as far as the impact on the public and infrastructure.
“I’d like for us to look at the impact that these parks may have on the citizens in the area,” Heneghan said.
In other matters at the Dec. 13 meeting, the council:
• Heard an update regarding pending legislation that could affect the city, from its consultant, Terminus Strategies;
• Honored outgoing Councilmen Jim Riticher and Ardy Bastien, who will vacate their seats in 2022. Riticher, who had served as the District 2 representative for eight years, was unseated by challenger Rob Price on Nov. 2. The mayor declared Dec. 13 “Jim Riticher Day” in his honor. Bastien was serving out Pam Tallmadge’s term after she moved out of the district. Catherine Lautenbacher beat Terry Nall for the District 1 seat in November;
• Heard a report from Discover Dunwoody regarding the recovery of the city’s hotel industry from the pandemic. Officials are forecasting a more than 30% increase in occupancy for 2022 over the previous year;
• Approved an easement for public art at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road for an installation entitled “Metal Butterflies on Wall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.