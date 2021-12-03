Small flock mounts big drive to buy church in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — In just 50 days, a small church community of 130 members raised enough money to buy a Dunwoody-area chapel where it had been holding its services.
The chapel, located at Mt. Vernon Highway and Glenridge Drive, was purchased in cash by members of Misty Creek Community Church, according to its senior pastor Steven Streett. The purchase agreement was signed Oct. 4 and the deal was closed Nov. 22.
Streett declined to reveal the purchase price but emphasized that the church paid cash for the property.
“The faithfulness and the generosity of the congregation and the community has been phenomenal,” Streett said. “It all happened so fast.”
Misty Creek, a non-denominational church, was started in mid-2019 by a small group of congregants led by Streett and Doug Allen, its worship pastor. The group originally met in a congregant’s home, but moved to the stone chapel, which they began renting in June.
The space was also occupied by a drama group called Orbit Arts Academy, and there were several buyers interested in purchasing the property, Streett said, but in the end, “a God thing” allowed Misty Creek to complete the transaction.
“There was a contract on the table, but First Baptist of Sandy Springs, which owns the property, said to us, ‘We want this facility to be used for a church. Do you want to buy it?’”
The worship space now holds about 200 people, but after Orbit moves out, it will be expanded to 350. There is a 15,000-square-foot building in the back of the property that will be converted to classrooms, a kitchen and a youth gathering area.
Misty Creek holds worship services at the church, 590 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sundays at 10:30 a.m. More information can be found at www.mistycreekchurch.org.
