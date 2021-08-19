DUNWOODY, Ga. — All three Dunwoody City Council seats up for election this November will be contested.
At the close of qualifying Aug. 18, the slate was set.
Former Councilman Terry Nall will face newcomer Catherine Lautenbacher for the vacant District 1 seat. Rob Price will challenge incumbent Jim Riticher for the District 2 seat, and Brian Sims has thrown in his hat for District 3, a seat held by Tom Lambert who seeks reelection.
Lautenbacher and Nall are no strangers to Dunwoody government. Both candidates had children enrolled at Austin Elementary School, and have volunteered on community and city boards throughout the years. Each has said that the development and expansion of city parks is among the top priorities they would pursue if elected.
District 2 candidate Rob Price, a member of the Planning Commission, listed as his priority, if elected, to develop and promote solutions that would make the city more livable, including "improving the city’s amenities with a focus on parks, transportation, a vibrant arts/restaurant culture in our commercial areas (e.g., the Village, Perimeter, and Georgetown), and the infrastructure that supports these."
Price retired from private consulting in 2019 to pursue a career in the non-profit sector and currently serves as director of development for a locally headquartered international nonprofit, Alliance for International Reforestation.
Riticher has served in the District 2 post since 2013. When he was running for the seat, he listed as his priorities keeping taxes lower, eliminating waste in government and avoiding incurring new debt.
Lambert has served on the City Council since 2017. In his campaign announcement, he said he is "proud of what I have achieved in my first four years on the council, and hope to earn your support to allow me the opportunity to continue my service to our great city."
Brian Sims, a newcomer to the political scene, also filed for the District 3 seat. He is a resident of Fountainbleau subdivision, is married with two children and is an active member at All-Saints Catholic Church.
In related news, Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch has chosen Ardy Bastien, a longtime member of the city's Zoning Board of Appeals, to fill the District 1 seat formerly held by Pam Tallmadge.
The appointment must be approved by the City Council. It is on the agenda for the next council meeting Aug. 23. Bastien will not seek the District 1 seat and will serve until his replacement is elected.
