Sign-ups open for Dunwoody Junior Wildcat Football program

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Registration is now open for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students interested in participating in the Dunwoody High School feeder football program.

Dunwoody Junior Wildcat head coach Mike Nemetz said there are no tryouts, so registration is for individual players. The season begins July 25 and playoffs end in early November.

“The coaches are focused on teaching the fundamentals of football while preparing players for the high school level,” Nemetz said.

The feeder football program was created by head coach Jon LeDoyen in 2018. Since then, it’s grown from having just a seventh-grade program with 19 players to having more than 60 players, Nemetz said.

The teams play in the Georgia Middle School Athletic Association, which has over 50 teams in the metro area. In the past two years, all the teams in the Dunwoody Junior Wildcat Football program have been to playoffs, and the sixth-grade team won the GMSAA Championship in 2020.

Nemetz said that during the program, the teams will practice on the turf at Dunwoody High School, which is also where they will play home games.

To register, visit dunwoodyjuniorwildcatfootball.net.