DUNWOODY, Ga. – Dunwoody Senior Baseball celebrated its opening day on Feb. 20 with the first pitch tossed out by local resident and Major League prospect Kevin Smith.
Smith is soon to report to the AA Baltimore Orioles’ complex in Bowie, Md. He was drafted by the New York Mets in 2018, and spent most of the season playing in Brooklyn, N.Y., in the A League before moving up to High-A in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The lefty, who was traded to the Orioles in 2019, is listed as a No. 2 prospect by Oriole scouts.
Smith, 23, whose uniform number was 84 during his middle and high school years, played at Dunwoody High School and on several travel teams before spending three years as a starting pitcher for the University of Georgia. His fastball has been clocked at 92 miles per hour. He also has an 82-mile-per-hour slider and an 80-mile-per-hour change-up. His career ERA hovers around 3.3.
Smith said it was bittersweet to return to his old stomping grounds.
“It’s awesome to see the league grow this much,” Smith said after lobbing a pitch to middle school Dunwoody Red catcher Nate Cartwright. “I do feel like I’m getting pretty old though.”
Several Dunwoody dignitaries attended the ceremony, including City Council members John Heneghan, Jim Riticher, Pam Tallmadge and Tom Lambert, along with Mayor Lynn Deutsch, and former mayors Dennis Shortal and Ken Wright.
Dunwoody Senior Chief Operating Officer John Crawford said it was gratifying to see former players return to their roots.
“We love seeing our former players doing well,” he said. “And we love these new fields.”
The $6 million complex was built near Peachtree Charter Middle School as part of a land swap that allowed the construction of a new Austin Elementary School building in its former location.
