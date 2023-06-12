Scouts earn Silver Award for Brook Run Park project

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Four scouts from Girl Scout Troop 15506 in Dunwoody recently earned their Silver Award after making improvements to the dog park at Brook Run Park, troop leaders announced.

The group of 8th graders, including Sophia Powell, Sarah Siegel, Emily Friedenberg and Lydia Bizzell, completed the upgrades April 30. The project involved rehanging and cleaning park signs, creating dog toy bins filled with donated toys and building wooden leash holders.

Prior to the project, the scouts interviewed residents who frequent the dog park to gauge what was needed and hosted a donation drive to gather dog toys for the park.

“The girls encourage all dog lovers to come out and come see the work,” leaders said.