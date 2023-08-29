School zone speed cameras are coming to Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Crime detection and prevention were hot topics with the Dunwoody City Council on Monday, Aug. 28, as leaders considered a set of security measures to give authorities new eyes throughout the community.

In one of the meeting’s first business items, city leaders approved an agreement with the DeKalb County School District and the third-party automated speed enforcement company, RedSpeed, to install speed enforcement cameras in local school zones.

Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan said placing automatic speed cameras in the city’s school safety zones is a measure they hope will address the “constant” speeding problems faced in certain areas and increase student safety.

“Traditionally what we're seeing in places that have deployed the cameras is that initially, there may be a certain number of citations written … but over time, that number drops drastically,” he said. “They'll become familiar with it, alter their driving habits, and slow their speed down. Which is ultimately what we want.”

The City Council initially approved this program back in 2020, but until now, local officials have been unable to reach an agreement with the DeKalb County School System to move it forward.

All that changed when DeKalb County’s new superintendent, Dr. Devon Horton was named earlier this year. Under Horton’s leadership, Grogan said the program has been approved for several DeKalb County cities, including Dunwoody.

With the speed enforcement program, Grogan said certain school zone areas will be monitored for drivers traveling more than 10 miles per hour over the limit during the school day and one hour before and after classes end.

Fees gathered from the violations will be split between the three parties, with about 60 percent of proceeds going to the city, about 30 percent to RedSpeed and 10 percent to the DeKalb School District, according to information obtained by Appen Media. Additionally, Dunwoody and DeKalb County will only be able to use funds for “law enforcement and public safety” related reasons.

While costly, citations issued by this program will not go on an alleged offender’s driving record, Grogan said.

As part of the agreement, Dunwoody will bear the costs for sworn officers to review the alleged violations before they are mailed out, and the city will have to complete a new city speeding study to determine where cameras are needed most.

Speed zone cameras will not be installed until the project is approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The proposal was unanimously approved after a short discussion.

“These cameras are not being put up to be punitive, they’re really being put up to increase safety,” Councilman John Heneghan said. “My hope would be that we would be able to put some of these funds to find ways to lower the speed in problematic areas within the city.”

Community cameras also discussed

At the meeting, city leaders also discussed three possible ordinances that would make security cameras mandatory for hotels, apartment complexes, and gas stations in designated “high-risk” areas.

According to Grogan, these ordinances resulted from a recent DeKalb County measure requiring security cameras at convenience stores and gas stations in areas with a high crime rate.

Under the proposal, Grogan, as police chief would be tasked with determining which areas in the city are high-risk based on their 911 call volume and occurrence rates of serious crimes, like murder, assault, robbery and kidnapping. Businesses in those areas would then be tasked with installing and monitoring security cameras if a crime occurs.

“This ordinance would help us be able to produce video evidence, either through subpoena or voluntarily shared with us,” he said.

However, multiple public comment speakers at the meeting said they objected to the ordinances, and after Grogan’s presentation, each member of the City Council said more work needs to be done before they can decide.

“In general, all this strikes me as government overreach,” Councilwoman Catherine Lautenbacher said.

Other City Council members said it would be in the city’s best interests to have a larger stakeholder meeting and talk with all the groups affected by it.

“I think we need to do some more homework on some of these high-risk businesses,” Councilman Tom Lambert said. “Once you're stamped with that designation, is that going to follow the business in perpetuity? Is there an appeal process to come off of that?”

The proposed ordinances will be brought back for further discussion at a future City Council meeting.