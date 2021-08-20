Sandy Springs police issue arrest warrants for two suspects involved in fatal shooting

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Devonte Lavonne Childs, 25, and Cortney Demar White, 35, are wanted by police in connection to an Aug. 17 fatal shooting outside a Kroger in Sandy Springs.
Detectives have issued arrest warrants for the suspects who remain at large as of Aug. 20. Sandy Springs Police spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega said both suspects are considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”
Childs is charged with murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with intent to murder. White is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder and aggravated battery.
On Aug. 18, police said 22-year-old Yemi Ezekiel Mabiaku, of Atlanta, and another unidentified male traveled to the Orchard Park Shopping Center on Dunwoody Club Drive to meet with the perpetrators for a drug transaction involving “a large amount of marijuana.”
At around 5:20 p.m., witnesses called police to report shots being fired in the parking lot. When police arrived on the scene, they found Mabiaku and the other male victim lying on the ground.
Ortega said both males had been shot multiple times and were transported to a nearby hospital. Mabiaku was shot at least once on his upper body and died from his injuries. The second male victim was shot at least once on his leg. His injuries were non-life-threatening.
Police said the name of the second male victim is being withheld from the public to protect his safety.
White is believed to be driving a 2009 Cadillac DTS with Georgia tag RYK0197.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Childs and White is asked to contact 911 immediately. Additionally, the investigator in this case is Detective Jason Pearson, who can be reached at JPearson@SandySpringsGa.Gov or by calling 770-551-6939.
This is a developing story. Return to appenmedia.com for updates.
