Sandwich Project grows to feed hungry across metro Atlanta

DUNWOODY, Ga. — What began as a pair of Dunwoody neighbors making sandwiches to help feed the hungry has grown a thousandfold.
The Sandwich Project, an organization that began in April 2020 in Dunwoody, now has volunteers and recipients across Metro Atlanta. The goal is simple: to provide nutritious, filling food to any who may need it.
It started when neighbors Marcy Louza and Lisa Hiles began making sandwiches with a church group to feed the food insecure. The effort quickly expanded to a core group of 12, who put their talents together to spread the word further. Less than two years later, The Sandwich Project now boasts 2,500 volunteers working to feed Metro Atlanta’s hungry and has distributed more than 320,000 sandwiches.
“This is the definition of grassroots,” Louza said. “It was the right combination of people, everybody coming in with a unique skillset.”
The Sandwich Project’s volunteers buy bread, lunch meat and cheese to make into sandwiches. The project doesn’t add condiments or other toppings. Volunteers then pack the sandwiches in individual zip-close bags and gather them back in the bread bag.
Once they’re packed, volunteers drop them off at any of the Sandwich Project’s more than 25 collection locations around Metro Atlanta. Certain collection points also collect peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, kept separate from meat and cheese sandwiches. The project also takes donations of fruit and calorie-dense protein bars.
Expanding the focus
The project has firm cleanliness guidelines. When making sandwiches, volunteers are required to disinfect their working surface and wear a mask and gloves.
Volunteering doesn’t require a consistent time commitment. The project collects sandwiches every Wednesday, but many volunteers just make sandwiches whenever they have the free time, whether it’s once a week or once a month.
Renee Harris, The Sandwich Project director of Marketing and Development, said the project doesn’t only focus on feeding people without homes. Even those with stable housing can struggle to put food on the table.
“There are a lot of families who do their best day to day and still don’t have enough money at the end of the month,” Harris said. “When people think about people being hungry, they often think about people on the streets. But we have families in our community that are struggling.”
With the goal of helping any who need it, the project doesn’t work on its own. The organization partners with 19 other groups around north Georgia who help those in need.
Henry Lam, founder of the Eye Believe Foundation, said his charity has been cooking and distributing food to the needy for nearly three years. He said partnering with The Sandwich Project around six months ago has helped the foundation fill the gaps in its services.
“It’s been a blessing,” Lam said. “[The Sandwich Project] helps to support us, gives us more time to be able to focus on other things that are needed out there. We’re separate organizations, but we’re just like family.”
Lam said The Sandwich Project gives Eye Believe thousands of sandwiches every week. Eye Believe then ensures they go to those who need them.
Sissy Luciani, another Dunwoody resident, has volunteered with The Sandwich Project since it began. She and her son get together every week to make a couple dozen sandwiches for the project. She said it’s hard to overstate the difference the work can make.
“What we’re doing is directly affecting somebody’s well-being, their positive attitude,” Luciani said. “They’re knowing that somebody who doesn’t even know them cares about them.”
The Sandwich Project has a public Instagram page as well as a Facebook group for its volunteers. The group allows volunteers to organize pickups, discuss services or share photos and videos of their work.
Growing more volunteers
The project planned an outdoor, in-person sandwich making event in Dunwoody for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Co-founder Marcy Louza said around 100 people had signed up to participate. With news of the winter storm coming, the project postponed the get-together.
“What happened next was just unbelievable and wonderful,” Louza said. “We had about 7,000 sandwiches delivered to us that day. I guess when it got canceled people understood that in this cold we especially need to feed people, and they just rose to the occasion.”
Louza said she isn’t sure where the campaign goes from here. The sudden, explosive growth wasn’t something she had ever expected. She said the most important things to her were drawing attention to the issue of hunger and making sure someone was around to address it.
Louza said The Sandwich Project should keep working as long as it can and mentor the next generation of volunteers who want to feed people. Even if The Sandwich Project were to disband in the future, she said, similar groups would hopefully step in to take its place.
“It’s about working together, not competitively but cooperatively to get as many people fed each week as we can,” Louza said. “Whatever that means for the future. If that means The Sandwich Project or it means something else, it’s important that we continue to do this work.”
