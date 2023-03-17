Rotary Club schedules Dunwoody golf tourney

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Get your clubs ready and your best golf outfit pressed because the Rotary Club of Dunwoody will host the 2nd annual charity golf tournament this spring.
The tournament will be May 15 at the St. Marlo Country Club, 7755 St. Marlo Country Club Pkwy in Duluth and will benefit a variety of local groups the Rotary Club of Dunwoody supports, including the Alzheimer's Association, which is the event’s headlining charity.
"We are thrilled to host our 2nd Annual ‘Fore! The Memories’ and to support the Alzheimer’s Association, once again," Jennifer Shumway, Dunwoody Rotary Club president said. "Our players are some of the most prominent business leaders in the area, and their participation and support will help us make a real difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's disease."
For more information on the tournament, including registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit the tournament website at rcdgolftournament.com.