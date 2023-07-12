Rotary Club of Dunwoody raises $40,000 for charity

DULUTH, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Dunwoody held its second annual FORE! the Memories charity golf tournament May 15, raising more than $40,000.
Held at St. Marlo Country Club, the event drew more than 100 golfers. It also had several sponsors, including Ashford Financial, Discover Dunwoody and the Law Offices of Villard Bastien.
Of the money raised, the club donated $25,000 to the Georgia Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association's Longest Day program.
The remainder of the proceeds will fund club projects in the upcoming year such as United Services Organizations, Dresden Book Drive, Backpack Buddies, Special Olympics, Dunwoody Police and the Spruill Center for the Arts.
Next year’s FORE! the Memories is scheduled for May 13 at St. Marlo Country Club.