Rotary Club of Dunwoody hosts chamber officials

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Dunwoody recently heard Dunwoody Chamber of Commerce CEO Stephanie Freeman and Chairwoman Chavonne Reed explain the mission and vision of the business organization. Their mission is to “Advance Economic Prosperity for all.” Their vision sees Dunwoody as the “Premier Business Organization in the Region.”
They said the chamber desires to be of service to all. The organization receives no funding from the city and is a 501c6, governed by 13 directors who are involved in the community. Chamber members see themselves as therapists for businesses, helping them thrive, they said.
Rotarians also heard about Reach Perimeter, an advocacy program of the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts, that reminds businesses that people communicate differently now — virtually and socially. They learn that their focus on communication and digital marketing can result in a global market.
Rotary will partner with the Dunwoody Police’s Christmas Kids, and on Nov. 30, the Chamber will host a virtual legislative event.
