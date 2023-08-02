Residents plead for resolution on Dunwoody drug treatment centers

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Residents and area community leaders packed Dunwoody City Hall July 24, to share stories of addiction, substance abuse and recovery prior to a vote extending the city’s temporary ban on new addiction treatment facilities.
Dunwoody issued a moratorium on drug rehabilitation centers in February after city staff recognized conflicts in Dunwoody’s zoning ordinance. A new ordinance fully defining residential substance abuse treatment facilities was set for discussion at the City Council’s first meeting in July, but the matter was tabled upon recommendation of City Manager Eric Linton.
City staff have asked for seven more months to study the issues surrounding treatment centers before crafting an ordinance.
“Since Dunwoody is still a young city, staff recognized that our code did not provide clear zoning expectations for drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers and other facilities for the treatment of drug and alcohol dependency,” Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher said. “The temporary moratorium gives staff more time to review state requirements, best practices and identify potential impacts.”
Residents share stories, concerns
During the meeting’s public comment, residents pleaded for city leaders to reconsider the temporary ban, which would have expired in August.
Speaking from personal experience, either as addicts or those who treat them, residents said local drug treatment facilities strengthen their communities, and efforts to strengthen regulations on them would only hurt the community.
Tom Hetrick, who grew up in Dunwoody and went to Dunwoody High School, said he became an addict at a young age, and he believes there are kids still in the community being affected by drugs and alcohol, just like he was.
“Year 18 of my life, I discovered drugs and alcohol, and for much of the next decade, I kind of fumbled around in life … I got lucky, I didn't lose my life like so many of my friends did,” Hetrick said. “If you ask your kids if they know of any friends who struggle with this, if they've ever heard stories of somebody they know dying, I'd be surprised if they didn't give you a couple of examples.”
Speakers at the meeting included treatment center representatives and caregivers.
Ben Mesika, who got clean of drugs and alcohol in 2000 and now works with the Dunwoody-based Atlanta Recovery Place, said local treatment centers are sometimes the only thing keeping addicts off the street, out of jail and alive.
“We care for these people,” Mesika said. “You can't even imagine what this means to us to be able to see these individuals get back their lives on track.”
The main issue
City officials said only new permits for treatment centers will be banned during the seven-month moratorium extension, and no existing facilities should be affected.
But multiple public speakers disagreed with that assertion, saying by extending the moratorium, Dunwoody is making it so that facilities can’t supply the growing demand for substance abuse treatment in the community.
“The moratorium that you passed in February of 2023 was ill advised,” Marietta-based lawyer Stephen Katz said. “The moratorium that you are considering today is also ill advised and compounds the problem.”
Katz said the new moratorium has been expanded to include inpatient and outpatient mental health facilities.
“To say on the agenda that you're only extending it is misleading to the citizens of Dunwoody,” he said.
Mesika, of Atlanta Recovery Place, said the moratorium seems to be specifically targeting certain organizations, which definitely will be affected by the seven-month delay.
“It's actually directed directly at us,” Mesika said. “Because we applied for business license and permits to finish remodeling one of our current buildings. And for somebody to say this is not affecting a current business, that's an outright lie.”
In an email statement after the meeting, city spokeswoman Boettcher said there are no pending applications that could be delayed by the moratorium. However, Boettcher did not comment on the legitimacy of Mesika’s claims.
Officials comment
After hearing the speakers and staff presentations, City Council members shared their support for recovering residents and their dedication to the zoning process.
“Your stories today were very powerful and moving and we are so grateful and incredibly proud of the work hard work you have put in to reach this point,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said.
Post 6 Councilman John Heneghan said if city staff need seven more months to get the zoning for treatment centers right, he would approve it.
“As somebody said, everybody has been touched by dependency,” Heneghan said. “I'm one of those, my family, everybody is … This is not about dependency; this is a zoning issue. We take zoning very seriously, and we want to make sure that our zoning laws are right.”
The City Council unanimously approved the moratorium extension after a short discussion, but officials urged city staff to complete the ordinance draft as quickly as possible.
“This year rather than February next year, it would be great if we can get this figured out,” Post 2 Councilman Rob Price said.