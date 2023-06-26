Residents, officials question Peeler Road Path plans

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Plans for a shared-use path connecting two parks along Peeler Road were put to the test June 12, as Dunwoody officials and residents had their first chance to comment on the proposal.
Public Works Director Michael Smith introduced the plans for Peeler Road Path, which began in 2022 but was paused for several months to allow the PATH Foundation to complete the city’s Trail Master Plan.
“The city has always envisioned a trail between Brook Run [Park] and Winwood Hollow [Park] going back to the original transportation plan and the original parks plan which were adopted about 12 years ago,” Smith said.
In 2017 the trail recommendations were extended up to Winters Chapel Road, he said.
As proposed, the project would include a 12-foot-wide concrete path for cyclists and pedestrians on the north side of Peeler Road. Eventually, the path would connect multiple trail segments in the area with local neighborhoods and residents.
However, several Dunwoody residents who spoke during the meeting’s public comment session said that if the path is built on the north side of Peeler Road, it would have huge negative impacts on those who live in the area.
A tight fit
Smith said that while the path was being developed, they considered building it on the south side of Peeler Road, but when the road conditions were reexamined, they determined there was not enough room to accommodate the trail.
“There’s places between Winwood Hollow and Winters Chapel where if you put it on the reservoir side, there's only 17, maybe 19 feet of space between the curb and the wall for the reservoir,” he said. “So, it's really tight to try to fit the recommended buffer and path in there.”
Following Smith’s presentation, nearly all members of the City Council shared concerns about the plans, like the possible loss of residents’ privacy and how the path could effectively be shaded.
Post 3 Councilman Tom Lambert said he had spoken to many residents along the proposed route, and many are worried about having such a large path near their homes.
“The primary concern that has been raised is the privacy factor,” Lambert said. “Right now, they do have a pretty busy road going through their backyards, but they don't have a sidewalk with people walking on it.”
Mayor Lynn Deutsch that her main concern is that the city would be building an entirely new path on the north side of the road, across from an existing sidewalk with plenty of shade, which could be modified and expanded to fit their needs without impacting so many residents.
“I support paths, but I also sometimes support the path of least resistance,” Deutsch said. “I think in an urban built-out area, despite what the PATH Foundation says, we are not always going to be able to get a 10 or 12-foot trail easily … If we wait across the city to do that, we may be cutting off our own nose to spite our face.”
Deutsch said the city should investigate whether the south side of Peeler Road could be used if a foot was added to the existing sidewalk and protected bike lanes were installed on the roadway.
“Even if they have to walk side by side for that stretch, eventually it may connect to a wider path,” she said.
No decision was made on the plans at the meeting, but the City Council directed staff to begin meeting with residents along the proposed path to see if they can come to an agreement on the project.
Public Works assistant
Also at the June 12 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s employee position and compensation chart to allow hiring a deputy Public Works director in the coming months.
Assistant City Manager Jay Vinicki said that until now, the city has worked with a contract vendor to hire a capital projects manager position, which has acted informally as the city’s deputy public works director.
But recently, they have had immense difficulty filling the position and other high-level positions through the vendor.
“Slowly over about the past few years, we've added deputies in every department save Parks and Public Works,” Vinicki said. “At that level, there seems to be a sweet spot of the private contractor might have a higher salary but worse benefits. People want stability with the city employment because they also know, should the municipal vendor not renew the contract in two years, they're out of the job.”
Because Public Works is the city’s largest department, things have reached a point where they need a permanent deputy director to help manage and operate the agency, Public Works Director Smith said.
“Just for long-term planning and thinking about the department and where it's going. Having another city employee that can step in when needed would be very helpful,” Smith said.
Vinicki said the new position is estimated to cost the city $190,000 annually with all retirement and benefits factored in.
After a short discussion, the measure was approved.