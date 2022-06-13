Registration open for Dunwoody baseball programs

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Baseball will soon be in full swing in Dunwoody.
The Dunwoody Senior Baseball fall season will begin in mid-August and run through the end of October. Teams will play a 10-game regular season plus end-of-season playoffs.
Registration is open for pre-formed teams as well as individual players, which will be placed on a team.
Tryouts for the Dunwoody Senior Baseball travel program, the Dunwoody Diablos, start on June 22 for 13U and 14U and on July 14 for 15U and 16U.
Tryouts for the 10-month-long program will be held at the Brook Run Park Baseball fields. Pre-registration is required to try out.
For details and registration, visit dunwoodyseniorbaseball.com or dunwoodydiablos.com.