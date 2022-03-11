Records show Dunwoody has spent $400,000 on police legal issues

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody paid more than $400,000 for legal services to address personnel matters within its police department which surfaced in 2020.

Invoices from Elarbee, Thompson, Sapp & Wilson show the city paid the law firm about $407,000 for employment matters within the Dunwoody Police Department from May 2020 to November 2021.

An internal report released by the city in 2020 allege internal strife within the department has been going on for years. The report cited nearly 50 allegations of sexual harassment and professional misconduct against senior officers. Many of the allegations centered around former Lt. Fidel Espinoza, who resigned before the probe concluded in July 2020. Some officers said Espinoza had been harassing them for years.

Determining the legal costs to the city wasn’t cheap.

Most of the legal invoices, obtained through an open records request initially filed by Reporter Newspapers, are heavily redacted and do not specify whether the costs are related to cases involving Espinoza. The city charged Reporter Newspapers $115 for the redacted invoices.

The city and Espinoza have faced two lawsuits from former officers since the probe, the first filed in July 2020 by Roger Halstead and the second filed Feb. 17, 2022 by Bryan Castellanos. Castellanos’ suit alleges that Espinoza repeatedly sent unsolicited and sexually explicit messages to him on “countless occasions.” It alleges the city “condoned, adopted and ratified” Espinoza’s behavior by failing to intercede.

Halstead’s lawsuit was dismissed in federal court on Feb. 23, 2022.

Another officer, Brian Bolden, is currently on administrative leave after he alerted news media about the arrest of Sgt. Robert Parsons for DUI on Jan. 26, 2022. Bolden had also spoken out against Espinoza during the probe.

Parsons resigned a day after the DUI arrest.

City of Dunwoody spokeswoman Jennifer Boettcher said the city has so far been reimbursed $98,900 of the legal fees by its insurance carrier, and that “reimbursement efforts continue.”

She said the city could not comment further on the cases.