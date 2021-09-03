Police to wear commemorative badges on anniversary of terrorist attacks

DUNWOODY, Ga. — To pay tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 and to honor the sacrifices of those who answered the call to serve in the war on terror, members of the Dunwoody Police Department are wearing 20th anniversary commemorative badges and pins on their uniforms during the month of September.
"Each of us remembers where we were when the United States was attacked on 9/11," said Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan. "We also remember those who died on that day, those who have died since then keeping us safe, and those who have protected us at home and abroad."
The September 11th attacks were a defining moment for civilian staff and officers, some of whom signed up for military service and served in response. The pin and badge include the words "Never Forget" with symbols of American flag, the Twin Towers and the dates 9-11-01 and 9-11-21.
"As the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 approaches, we wear our 20th Anniversary commemorative 9/11 pins and badges so we never forget those sacrifices and to remember the members of our department who served overseas in the last 20 years,” Chief Grogan added.
