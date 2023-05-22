Police co-responder selected for Dunwoody and Doraville

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Thanks to a recent partnership between Dunwoody, Doraville and DeKalb County, local first responders have a new tool when responding to mental health crisis situations.

Dunwoody Police Department officials announced May 16 that they and the Doraville Police Department have signed a contract with the DeKalb Community Service Board to hire and share a licensed behavioral health clinician who will respond to mental health calls with police officers to provide support.

“This program gives our officers access to an expert to help recognize and de-escalate situations while also providing important resources,” Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan said. “We look forward to this important partnership with Doraville Police.”

Dunwoody officials said the new co-responder, Gregory Lazzara, officially began his role with the two cities in late April. Lazzara has a master’s degree in community counseling from Concordia University in Chicago and has worked for the last 10 years in various roles involving crisis management, intervention and de-escalation.

"Our partnership with Dunwoody Police enables us to provide a greater level of service and support to our community," Doraville Police Chief Chuck Atkinson said. "We're pleased to welcome Mr. Lazzara and look forward to learning from him and his experiences."

For several months in 2022, the City of Dunwoody had great success with a similar position, after contracting with View Point Health for a co-responder employee, Dunwoody Deputy Police Chief Michael Carlson said during a City Council meeting in March.

“The officers that were out there thought this was just an extremely valuable service, due to the mental health situation that we have,” Carlson said.

Unfortunately, Carlson said, the contract was canceled in November after a new state law was passed, making local community service boards in Georgia responsible for providing co-responder services.

Under the new contract, the DeKalb Community Service Board will contribute $33,400 toward the position for the first year and $16,600 the second year, while the cities would share a percentage of the cost based on their populations.

During the first year, Dunwoody will be responsible for 83 percent of the position’s costs, or $81,020. Doraville will pay $16,653, or 17 percent. Dunwoody’s portion of the cost will be paid for through American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Dunwoody’s portion of the contract was unanimously approved as a consent agenda item during the City Council’s March 27 meeting.

"The co-responder will assist officers in the field and improve the quality of life for our community as a whole," Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. "This contract with the DeKalb Community Service Board is a vital step in ensuring the safety and well-being of our community."