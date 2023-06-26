Police arrest suspect in property damage case

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have charged a 20-year-old Atlanta man for allegedly causing over $1,000 in damage to the Dunwoody Tavern on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in May.
Reports said the man was arrested after an investigation into an incident at the restaurant May 24, where the suspect allegedly attempted to buy alcohol with a fake ID and was asked to leave the restaurant.
The restaurant’s owner said after the suspect was asked to leave, he broke the men’s room faucets and the establishment’s front door, which cost more than $1,000 to repair.
Police learned the suspect had been using a fake ID card stolen from an Albany, Ga., woman who died recently.
The suspect was located using police records from the Sandy Springs Police Department and has been charged with felony fraud and criminal damage to property.