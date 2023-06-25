Pitts Road bridge work to divert daily traffic

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Commuters who regularly travel over Ga. 400 via the Pitts Road Bridge will have to take a different route for up to a year, as state officials complete a series of highway bridge replacements.
Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials announced that starting June 12, the Pitts Road Bridge will be closed for approximately one year so the highway bridge can be replaced. Traffic will be detoured 2.8 miles along Roswell Road, Northridge Road, Roberts Drive and Spalding Drive.
“Georgia DOT encourages motorists to drive with caution while using the detour and pay close attention to signage as their preferred navigation apps may not be updated initially,” officials said.
The Ga. 400 Bridge Replacement Project, initiated by GDOT, will replace bridges at Pitts Road, Roberts Drive and Kimball Bridge Road to make room for future Ga. 400 Express Lanes.
The Pitts Road Bridge will be replaced and widened so a 12-foot multi-use path and interior barrier walls can be installed, officials said.
For more information about the upcoming Ga. 400 bridge work, visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/.