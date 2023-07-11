 Skip to main content
Photos: Dunwoody parade endures July 4th rainstorms

DC 07 13 Dunwoody July 4th (4).JPG

Enthusiastic passengers wave and shout from the back of a golf cart in the Dunwoody Fourth of July parade, Tuesday, July 4.

 ALEX POPP/APPEN MEDIA

DUNWOODY, Ga. — While thunder, lightning and what felt like several swimming pools of rain poured over downtown Dunwoody, thousands lined Mt. Vernon Road and the streets of Dunwoody Village Tuesday, July 4 for the city’s annual Fourth of July parade.

Led by city, county, regional leaders and parade grand marshals, Dunwoody High School Principal “Coach” Tom Bass and teacher Steve Fortenberry, the Dunwoody Homeowners Association’s annual parade was one of the city’s best, officials said.

This year, the parade honored Dunwoody High School’s 50th anniversary with the theme, “50 years of Wildcat Pride,” celebrating the school’s past, present and future.

Appen Media was on the scene for the parade.

