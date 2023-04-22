Photos: Dunwoody High School celebrates 50th anniversary

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Students, families and alumni gathered at Dunwoody High School Saturday, April 15, to celebrate 50 years of education in the community.
This major milestone for the high school was marked by educators and local residents with a day-long party, featuring music, food trucks, school tours, exhibitions and an alumni flag football game.
Dunwoody High School opened on Vermack Road in 1972 with 900 students and has since grown to include many new state-of-the-art programs for the nearly 2,100 students it serves today.
Officials said proceeds raised during the celebration will help fund multiple projects at the school, including the construction of new football stadium bleachers.