Photos: Bike fans tour Dunwoody with city officials

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody officials and residents celebrated National Bike Month Thursday, May 11, with an energetic tour of the city’s many bike-friendly amenities, while looking at upcoming projects to add more connectivity and safety on local roads.
City Councilman Joe Seconder said the yearly “Bike to Lunch” event has long been a community activity. This year, they chose a 6-mile route from City Hall on Ashford Dunwoody Road to Takorea, a restaurant in the Georgetown Shopping Center on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
With the pending approval of a Dunwoody Trail Master Plan by the PATH Foundation, Seconder said they used this year’s event to showcase projects that will continue to make Dunwoody a bike-friendly community.
“We're gonna stop along the way and show you what is in the plans,” he said. “We got this master trail plan and move things on the books and it's like, ‘hey, let's stop here and take a look.’”
Seconder said that for road cyclists, Dunwoody is already a very bike-friendly city, with its network of bike lanes added to miles of local roads over the last 12 years.
There are multiple biking clubs in and around Dunwoody, he said, and judging from online communities like Strava, local roads are getting a lot of use from cyclists. But Seconder said all you have to do is visit a farmers market on a Saturday, to see just how many Dunwoody families are casually interested in biking.
“When I think about a ‘cycling community,’ I just call it the community,” he said.
So, for casual cyclists who aren’t comfortable riding on busy roads, there aren’t many safe alternatives.
“We're trying to build it so that the folks who have a 10-year-old child could safely ride to Dunwoody Village and go to Village Burger or go to Brook Run Park, and our 70-year-old retirees,” he said. “So that instead of riding on the road, with just a white line separating you from a 2,000-pound motor vehicle, we want to have that separated.”
In the future, Seconder said city leaders hope to have a “hub and spoke system” of biking connections and trails branching off from Brook Run Park so people of all ages and skill levels can enjoy biking in the community.
Dunwoody officials are expected to vote on the Dunwoody Trail Master Plan when it is presented at a meeting this summer.