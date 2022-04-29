 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week: Praline and Levon

PROVIDED

Praline (ID# 46338193) - Who can resist Praline's smile? With his charming face and goofball personality, Praline wins you over in an instant. This golden pup is 3 years old, very playful and loves a good squeaker toy. He recently stayed with a temporary foster where we discovered he's potty trained and a polite, calm house guest. Praline's adoption fee is even sponsored by one of his volunteer friends, a testament to how loved this guy is.

Levon (ID# 48285129) is energetic and goofy like any 5-year-old pup should be. His true personality shines when he's outside playing with toys or going on walks with his volunteer friends. He is very people-oriented and his tail never stops wagging (even when he's rolling around in the grass). Levon has got the sparkly-eyed, tongue-flopping happy look that will draw you in instantly. Meet Levon at DeKalb County Animal Services today to see for yourself.

All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Praline or Levon please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure dogs goes to a good home.

How to Adopt your new best friend:

  1. Browse our pets. Use the filter options to narrow your search.
  2. Click the pet’s profile.
  3. Click on the "Adopt Me" button to submit an adoption inquiry!

In light of new CDC guidelines, masks are now optional. We appreciate your commitment to saving our homeless animals.