Pets of the Week: Praline and Levon

Praline (ID# 46338193) - Who can resist Praline's smile? With his charming face and goofball personality, Praline wins you over in an instant. This golden pup is 3 years old, very playful and loves a good squeaker toy. He recently stayed with a temporary foster where we discovered he's potty trained and a polite, calm house guest. Praline's adoption fee is even sponsored by one of his volunteer friends, a testament to how loved this guy is.
Levon (ID# 48285129) is energetic and goofy like any 5-year-old pup should be. His true personality shines when he's outside playing with toys or going on walks with his volunteer friends. He is very people-oriented and his tail never stops wagging (even when he's rolling around in the grass). Levon has got the sparkly-eyed, tongue-flopping happy look that will draw you in instantly. Meet Levon at DeKalb County Animal Services today to see for yourself.
All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Praline or Levon please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure dogs goes to a good home.
How to Adopt your new best friend:
- Browse our pets. Use the filter options to narrow your search.
- Click the pet’s profile.
- Click on the "Adopt Me" button to submit an adoption inquiry!
