Pet of the Week: Zippity

Zippity is a fun little guy with a cute brown patch over his right eye. He's overall sweet and friendly. He's young and playful, almost always full of energy. He is super motivated by treats so training should be a breeze. Not to mention, he already knows his "sit" command. Zippity would be a great addition to any family because he's sure to give plenty of affection and will pull you into countless fun play sessions. Zip on over and meet the incredible Zippity.
Expand your family by four furry little feet; meet Zippity and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Zippity or if you have questions about adopting, fostering or volunteering please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Zippity goes to a good home.