Pet of the Week: Waka Flocka Flame

Waka Flocka Flame (ID# 49411853) - Celebrity spotting alert. It’s our very own Waka Flocka Flame! Waka is a handsome guy who loves treats and getting pets. He is both potty trained and crate trained. He even has a few commands down pat, like "sit," "down," and "stay." What do you say to giving this local celeb his furever home?
Meet Waka Flocka Flame at Dekalb County Animal Services today, located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee GA, 30340. Our shelter is full. We are currently offering FREE Dog Adoptions. Adopt and save a life.
Expand your family by four furry little feet; meet Waka Flocka Flame and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Waka Flocka Flame or if you have questions about adopting, fostering or volunteering please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Waka Flocka Flame goes to a good home.