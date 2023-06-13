Pet of the Week: Virgil

To know Virgil is to love him. He’s three years old, nine pounds, and a lovely fluffy tannish blond with a precious black muzzle. Virgil has never met a stranger. He’s a friend to all, even cats. Lively and playful, Virgil is bound to bring a lot of joy to the home lucky enough to adopt him. He loves to play with other small dogs and toys, and loves nylabones! No small children for Virgil.
SmallDog Rescue is a private, no-kill rescue group dedicated to finding loving families for homeless dogs in the northern metro Atlanta area. Come visit us at Petco on the corner of Hammond Drive and Roswell Road in Sandy Springs every Saturday from 12-4 p.m. We are at the Northpoint Petsmart on the 2nd & 4th Sunday of every month from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.. All of our dogs are spayed/neutered, de-wormed, and current on their shots, flea and tick repellant, and heartworm preventative.
Please visit our website at www.smalldoghumane.org to see all of our available dogs and to learn about volunteering opportunities. You can also call our voice mail at 404-705-PAWS or email us at info@smalldoghumane.org.
If you would like to help us with a tax deductible donation, please send a check to:
SmallDog Rescue
P. O. Box 888570
Atlanta, GA 30356
