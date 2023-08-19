Pet of the Week: Sue Bird

Like her namesake, Sue Bird is a baller. She loves to fetch whatever you have. You can tell by her expressive face how much she wants to be loved. She was non- reactive with other dogs in adjacent runs. She’s definitely been a bit neglected and could use a good brushing. She will allow you to brush her for hours for just a small treat. In fact, she takes treats very gently and is eager to please. Sue Bird wants to be your forever friend. Can you come play a fun game of fetch with her?
Expand your family by 4 furry little feet; meet Sue Bird and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Sue Bird or if you have questions about adopting, fostering or volunteering please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Sue Bird goes to a good home.
The shelter is full; foster or adopt to save a life and meet your new furry friend, stop by DeKalb County Animal Services.