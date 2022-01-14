Pet of the Week: Smurf

Smurf (ID# 42027712) “With 2 year-old Smurf, what you see is what you get. And that is a silly clown of a dog, high spirited, enthusiastic, but entirely lovable little dynamo. All that personality is packed tight into a stout, adorable body and always-grinning face. Smurf has spent a longer time in our care than most, but, as a result, he’s wiggled his way into the hearts (and laps) of many staff and volunteers at DeKalb County Animal Services. He’s incredibly sweet, smart and eager to please. With Smurf, you will always have a smile on your face. In fact, he is a part-time model and favorite of our shelter Pawparazzi team. Always hamming it up for the camera. He has so much love to give, and will leave you laughing at his silly antics.
Smurf’s adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous donor. He is neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on all vaccines and ready to go home today! Come meet this bundle of love at DeKalb County Animal Services!
Don’t work from home alone; expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Smurf and have a loving friend forever. If you would like more information about Smurf please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Smurf goes to a good home.
How to Adopt your new best friend.
1. Browse our pets. Use the filter options to narrow your search.
2. Click the pet’s profile.
3. Click on the “Adopt Me” button to submit an adoption inquiry.
To help us maintain a safe environment, we ask that you follow the directions above to submit an adoption inquiry prior to visiting our shelter. We are following COVID-19 CDC guidelines by requiring masks and limiting the number of guests in our shelters at a time. We appreciate your patience with this new process and your commitment to saving our homeless animals.
