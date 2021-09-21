Pet of the Week: Sally

When we found Sally (ID# 48451447), she was emaciated, her tender ears had been cut with scissors and she flinched when touched. Although she hasn't had the best life, we know that her luck is about to change because when you meet her you will instantly fall in love with her (our photo team certainly did).
Sally is irresistibly lovable, sweet and friendly. Sally is a petite 38 lbs, walks nicely on leash and likes treats which she takes very gently. She is learning to have fun and loves playing with a ball. She is also loving the attention she gets and even gives our staff kisses. Sally is the best, and we know you'll agree. Come meet her and then bring her home and give her all the love she deserves. You'll both be happy.
Don't work from home alone; expand your family by four furry little feet, meet Sally and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip! If you would like more information about Sally please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Sally goes to a good home.
How to Adopt your new best friend
1. Browse our pets. Use the filter options to narrow your search.
2. Click the pet’s profile.
3. Click on the "Adopt Me" button to submit an adoption inquiry!
To help us maintain a safe environment, we ask that you follow the directions above to submit an adoption inquiry prior to visiting our shelter. We are following COVID-19 CDC guidelines by requiring masks and limiting the number of guests in our shelters at a time. We appreciate your patience with this new process and your commitment to saving our homeless animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.